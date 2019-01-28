January 28, 2019
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Poor sleep magnifies the brain's response to pain (Natalie Parletta, 1/28/19, Cosmos)
Exploring the well-known link between sleep and pain, a new study has found for the first time that sleep impacts on areas of the brain that control pain.After just one night of sleep deprivation, the brain region that senses pain goes into overdrive, while other regions that help modulate that pain response go on strike, according to a paper published in the Journal of Neuroscience.
