January 13, 2019
IT'S A REFRESHING CHANGE FROM LYING ABOUT IT:
Trump dodges question on whether he has worked for Russia (DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Jan 13, 2019, The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump avoided directly answering when asked whether he currently is or has ever worked for Russia after a published report said law enforcement officials, concerned about his behavior after he fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017, had begun investigating that possibility.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2019 3:02 PM