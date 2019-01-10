IT WAS THE IDEAL SITUATION FOR A HUSTLER, KLANSMAN, NEO-NAZI, RUSSIAN AGENT:

The new interim head of the Reform Party, Pat Choate, described Mr. Trump as a ''hustler'' last night, and said he had never believed that Mr. Trump had any interest beyond promoting himself and a new book that happened to be published at exactly the time he started his light schedule of campaign travel.





''Donald Trump came in, promoted his hotels, he promoted his book, he promoted himself at our expense, and I think he understands very fully that we've ended the possibilities for such abuse of our party,'' Mr. Choate said. ''We're taking our party back to our very principles, and exploiters such as Donald Trump will not be able to exploit us again -- and he realizes it.''





''We saw no evidence that he was a serious candidate at all,'' Mr. Choate said. ''All this was, was a serious hustle of the media, and I think the media should send him a massive bill on it.''





Mr. Trump apparently anticipated such speculation -- which, in fact, is fairly common in political circles -- and in his statement went out of his way to say that this was more than a frolic. ''For those who suggest that this has just been a promotion, I want to strongly deny that,'' he said.





He said that although his book and his businesses had probably benefited from the exposure his campaign generated, ''I did not launch my exploratory campaign for that reason.''





Mr. Trump painted a fairly dark picture of the Reform Party in his statement, noting the role of Mr. Buchanan, along with the roles of David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and Lenora Fulani, the former standard-bearer of the New Alliance Party and an advocate of Marxist-Leninist politics.





''The Reform Party now includes a Klansman, Mr. Duke, a neo-Nazi, Mr. Buchanan, and a communist, Ms. Fulani,'' he said in his statement. ''This is not company I wish to keep.''