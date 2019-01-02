IN FACT, SHE WAS HARASSING HIM:

If a man asks a woman out on a date, and he is taller than her, can that be considered "sexual harassment"? According to a former University of Missouri vice chancellor, the answer is yes.





Court documents filed by a black male student (John Doe) at Mizzou quote testimony by the former official, but the university calls Doe's claims "inaccurate" and "out of context".





Doe was suspended from the University of Missouri for four years due to findings from a Title IX case is suing the school for racial and sexual discrimination. School officials ruled that Doe was guilty of sexual harassment because his size and gender gave him "power" over a female he pursued romantically.