January 2, 2019
IN FACT, SHE WAS HARASSING HIM:
Mizzou Official: Tall Man Asking Short Woman Out Could Be Considered 'Sexual Harassment' (ABC 30 News, December 28th 2018)
If a man asks a woman out on a date, and he is taller than her, can that be considered "sexual harassment"? According to a former University of Missouri vice chancellor, the answer is yes.Court documents filed by a black male student (John Doe) at Mizzou quote testimony by the former official, but the university calls Doe's claims "inaccurate" and "out of context".Doe was suspended from the University of Missouri for four years due to findings from a Title IX case is suing the school for racial and sexual discrimination. School officials ruled that Doe was guilty of sexual harassment because his size and gender gave him "power" over a female he pursued romantically.
Short men are indirectly aggressive toward taller men, study finds (STEPHEN JOHNSON, 02 January, 2019, Big Think)
A new study published in the journal Psychological Science uses economic games to examine the Napoleon complex, providing some of the first results on the importance of height in competition between men. [...]The study suggests that shorter men are more likely to show indirect, rather than direct, aggression toward taller men in competitions for resources. For shorter men, the researchers wrote that these indirect strategies represent safer options than physical combat. Also, the results suggest that the Napoleon complex is most likely to manifest in situations where the shorter man has all the power, and the taller man can't retaliate.
