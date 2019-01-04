January 4, 2019
IN CASE YOU WONDERED HOW THE POLITICS IS PLAYING OUT:
GOP senator calls on Congress to end shutdown without border deal (ALEXANDER BOLTON, - 01/03/19, The Hill)
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who faces a potentially tough reelection in 2020, says Congress should re-open the federal government, even without a deal on funding President Trump's border wall.Gardner is the first Senate Republican to call for ending the partial shutdown even without a deal on Trump's demand for $5 billion to fund a border wall."I think we should pass a continuing resolution to get the government back open. The Senate has done it last Congress, we should do it again today," he said.
