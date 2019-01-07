IF IT TASTES LIKE A HAMBURGER IT'S A HAMBURGER:





"If you had lied to me and told me this was store-bought ground beef, I would have believed you." So says my friend John as we stand in his kitchen, experimenting with the newly revamped Impossible Burger, which will begin to show up in some restaurants this week. Later this year, the plant-based burger will also be available in grocery stores for the first time. [...]





The new version, the first to be released since the burger was first sold in restaurants in 2016, has better nutrition, with less fat and sodium than the previous recipe. It has as much iron and high-quality protein as a comparable serving from an animal but fewer calories and no cholesterol.





"We're a little tight-lipped about our IP, but it all has to do with the nearly seven and a half years we spent determining what makes meat perform, from raw to cooked, like meat," says Lee. "Not just in terms of its taste, but how it smells, how it sizzles, ultimately even how it looks." The startup considers itself a technology company; the new product is launching at CES, the Consumer Electronics Show.





In John's kitchen, we start with a burger. The raw patty looks like beef. In a cast iron pan, it sounds like any burger frying. Like beef, the color changes from pink to brown as it sizzles. The finished burger has a nice sear; inside, it still looks a little rare. "It tastes right," John says.