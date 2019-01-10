January 10, 2019
HOW THE rIGHT LEARNED TO LOVE KELO:Texas landowners prepare wall fight; Trump to visit border (NOMAAN MERCHANT, 1/10/19, AP)
As President Donald Trump travels to the border in Texas to make the case for his $5.7 billion wall, landowner Eloisa Cavazos says she knows firsthand how the project will play out if the White House gets its way.The federal government has started surveying land along the border in Texas and announced plans to start construction next month. Rather than surrender their land, some property owners are digging in, vowing to reject buyout offers and preparing to fight the administration in court."You could give me a trillion dollars and I wouldn't take it," said Cavazos, whose land sits along the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Texas. "It's not about money."
Only Keystone made them love eminent domain this much.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2019 3:58 AM