hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:





The world is seeing growing resistance against the abuses of autocrats as states, civic groups and popular movements all push back against populists who are seeking to curtail freedoms, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.





In its annual assessment of rights around the world, the advocacy group said rising opposition to authoritarian governments has been the most important development in the past year.





"The same populists who spread hatred and intolerance are fueling a resistance that keeps winning battles," agency director Kenneth Roth said. "Important battles are being won, re-energizing the global defense of human rights."





The report, released in Berlin, said the pushback can be seen in efforts to resist attacks on democracy in Europe, to prevent a bloodbath in Syria or to stop the Saudi-led bombing and blockade of Yemeni civilians.