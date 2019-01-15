January 15, 2019
HIS MASTER'S VOICE:
Trump Discussed Pulling U.S. From NATO, Aides Say Amid New Concerns Over Russia (Julian E. Barnes and Helene Cooper, Jan. 14, 2019, NY Times)
There are few things that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia desires more than the weakening of NATO, the military alliance among the United States, Europe and Canada that has deterred Soviet and Russian aggression for 70 years.Last year, President Trump suggested a move tantamount to destroying NATO: the withdrawal of the United States. [...][M]r. Trump's national security team, including Jim Mattis, then the defense secretary, and John R. Bolton, the national security adviser, scrambled to keep American strategy on track without mention of a withdrawal that would drastically reduce Washington's influence in Europe and could embolden Russia for decades.Now, the president's repeatedly stated desire to withdraw from NATO is raising new worries among national security officials amid growing concern about Mr. Trump's efforts to keep his meetings with Mr. Putin secret from even his own aides, and an F.B.I. investigation into the administration's Russia ties.
So we do know the content of Vlad and Donald's pillow talk.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2019 3:55 AM