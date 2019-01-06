January 6, 2019
HIGH FIDELITY:
Frank Kimbrough: Monk's Dreams: The Complete Compositions of Thelonious Sphere Monk (Sunnyside): Review of six-disc comprehensive Monk set on which the pianist is joined by Scott Robinson, Rufus Reid, and Billy Drummond (Dan Bilawsky, 1/05/19, Jazz Times)
The fact that these men had the stamina and discipline to accomplish such a feat in such a concentrated amount of time is a marvel in and of itself. And that's to say nothing of the quality of what they created, which is incredibly high, and the level of respect within it, which runs deep. Walking a careful line, Kimbrough and his companions never obscure the master's truths, muddy his language, or attempt to erect a revisionist playground. Fidelity is a foremost concern, as melodies, harmonies, and shape are largely honored. Kimbrough even adopts a more percussive touch than usual, hewing closer to Monk's mannerisms. But that doesn't mean creative thought is suppressed. This is anything but mundane Monk.
Wonders abound across these five-and-a-half hours of music spanning six CDs, but it's the hidden gems in Monk's portfolio that stand tallest. "Humph" is angular chic all the way, showcasing the chemistry between Robinson's tenor and Kimbrough's keys; "Bluehawk" uses simplicity as elevating grace, giving Robinson's echo cornet and Reid's centered bass a chance to connect; "San Francisco Holiday" is a captivating affair built on descending lines and some artful connections from Drummond; and "Hornin' In" is the stuff of casual brilliance, highlighting the group's near-telepathic interplay.
