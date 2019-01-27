HE WON'T BE ON THE TICKET:

Privately, some of Mr. Trump's 2016 aides have said they are pessimistic about his path to 270 electoral votes after his party's midterm defeats in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. An Associated Press poll on Wednesday showed that Mr. Trump's overall approval rating had fallen to 34 percent, with his support among Republicans dipping below 80 percent -- a startling turn for a president who strives for total control of the G.O.P., and has usually achieved it. [...]





While core Republican voters remain loyal to him and he is not currently facing a contest for the nomination, Mr. Trump's low standing with political moderates and especially women is leading some G.O.P. officeholders to voice unease about having him at the top of the ticket next year.





"I think it's healthy and appropriate for the party to consider in 2020 whether this is really the path it wants to continue taking," said David F. Holt, the Republican mayor of Oklahoma City, where a Democrat won a stunning House upset last year thanks in part to the suburban antipathy toward Mr. Trump. [...]





In addition to Mr. Hogan, William F. Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, is weighing a challenge to Mr. Trump as a small-government moderate, people who have spoken with him said. Mr. Weld, 73, who was the Libertarian Party's vice-presidential nominee in 2016, has discussed either opposing Mr. Trump in the Republican primaries or seeking the Libertarian presidential nomination.