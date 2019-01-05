January 5, 2019
HE MEANT WILSON & DAVIS:
Trump claims support from past presidents for the wall: Clinton, Bush and Obama beg to differ (ANDREW RESTUCCIA, 01/04/2019, Politico)
President Donald Trump claimed without evidence on Friday that past presidents have privately confided to him that they regret not building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.But at least three of the four living U.S. presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- did no such thing.
