HAIL THE RATKING:

"Ya think!!!" one former Trump campaign official wrote to POLITICO when asked if Giuliani was trying to protect the president at the expense of everyone who worked for him.





The Team Trump infighting has been a prosecutor's dream for Mueller, opening up an ever-widening window into the behind-the-scenes workings of a rookie politician whose campaign has been under investigation for years. The special counsel and federal prosecutors have already benefited from the internal sniping, flipping Trump's former lawyer, national security adviser and campaign chairman.





Bickering and backstabbing were Trump world trade marks long before the former businessman launched his White House bid, from the real estate mogul's decades of private business dealings to his years as a reality television star.