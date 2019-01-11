January 11, 2019
GONNA NEED AN AWFUL LOT MORE MEXICANS:More and more states are seeing job openings outnumbering jobless (Reuters, 1/09/19)
In October, there were 7.1 million job openings nationwide, about 1 million more than the number of unemployed workers. The spread was widest in the Midwest, where there were 463,000 more openings than jobless workers, and in the South, where the spread was 317,000. The spread was 77,000 in the West and 51,000 in the Northeast.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2019 12:00 AM