GIVE HER THE CHILD SHE'LL GIVE YOU THE MAN:

January 20, 2019
Nathan Phillips Says He Was Playing Peacemaker When MAGA Students Taunted Him (PETER WADE, 1/20/19, Rolling Stone)
The incident appeared to begin when a small group of Black Hebrews were making anti-Trump remarks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The Covington students, many wearing "Make America Great Again" memorabilia, crowded around the group and started yelling at them. Although it's tough to make out what the students were saying in the video, it's clear they are taunting the Hebrews.
Maga hat boy's mother blames 'black Muslims' for her son harassing Native American man (Adam Forrest, 1/20/19, Independent)
[H]is mother claimed "black Muslims" had been harassing the group of Donald Trump supporters from the private, all-male Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.
