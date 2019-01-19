January 19, 2019
FETUS INTO FETISH:
Advertisers Flee Ben Shapiro in Wake of Criticism Over 'Baby Hitler' Comments (Colin Kalmbacher, January 19th, 2019, Law & Crime)
As of Saturday, at least two advertisers have pulled the plug on conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's eponymous podcast over the host's controversial speech at the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday."[T]he truth is that no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler," Shapiro said before adding, "Baby Hitler was a baby."
