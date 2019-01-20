EXCEPT FOR THE ONES MUELLER HAS:

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, said on Sunday that discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow lasted through the November 2016 election, months longer than previously confirmed.





Mr. Giuliani said in an interview with The New York Times that Mr. Trump "recalls a series of conversations" with his former lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, about the project during the campaign.





"He can't tell you the date" that it ended, Mr. Giuliani said. "There are no entries or phone logs" that indicated specifics, he added.