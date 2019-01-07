DUDE, THE LIES WEREN'T SUPPOSED TO FOOL YOU, JUST THEM:

Don't look now, but the United States Department of Justice just came perilously close to admitting that it engaged in disinformation about immigrants and terrorism in a formal government report.





I say perilously close, because the department did not quite admit it; in fact, the letter sent to a group of people, including me, who had raised concerns about a report the Justice Department published last January, announces that the department has concluded that "the Report should not be withdrawn or corrected."





But the letter, sent to us by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael H. Allen, also concedes that "the Report could be criticized by some readers, consistent with some of the concerns presented," and promises that the department will follow the "principles" of an obscure law known as the Information Quality Act better "in issuing future reports ... to better present such information to the public." This is about as close as the Trump administration is going to get to admitting that it used a formal government report to distort data to slime Muslims and immigrants.