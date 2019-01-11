January 11, 2019
DUDE, IT'S NOT "PERCEIVED":
Why are Republicans accused of racism? Because we're silent on things like this. (Tim Scott January 11, 2019, Washington Post)
When people with opinions similar to King's open their mouths, they damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole. They want to be treated with fairness for some perceived slights but refuse to return the favor to those on the other side.Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism -- it is because of our silence when things like this are said. Immigration is the perfect example, in which somehow our affection for the rule of law has become conflated with a perceived racism against brown and black people.
The Purge We Need: It's past time for the GOP to expel the mouth-breathers and bigots who are ruining the party. (CHARLES SYKES JANUARY 11, 2019, The Bulwark)
[T]he push to oust Shafi was never about his actual positions on issues. The campaign to oust him began in August with a post on the "Protect Texas" Facebook page, denouncing him as "a practicing, Mosque-attending muslim who claims not to follow sharia law or know what it is." "As a practicing muslim that is an overt falsehood." wrote GOP activist Sara Legvold. "Sharia law is anathema to our Constitution because Islam recognizes no other law but shariah. As the most conservative county in the nation, this is a demoralizing blow to the conservative rank and file of the Republican Party across the nation and in Texas." Levgold warned against what she saw as the Islamization of the GOP.Those of us who follow this islamisation (sic) issue closely are very concerned at this infiltration of the nation's most conservative county and the ramifications to our continuing to remain a red State. The conservative base of the Republican Party has always been the conscience and moral compass of our Party and the fact that alleged conservatives are enabling this is disconcerting and must surely alarm us. ...The Big Tent with "diversity" and "inclusion" as its cornerstones will continue chipping away at the morale of the rank and file Republicans who vehemently oppose this push.As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, others also chimed in. "Please explain to me ... why we need a Muslim in the SREC in Tarrant County! There are no Conservative Muslims or Moderate ones!" a woman named Vicky Underhill posted on the "Republican Women of Arlington" Facebook page.It never got any better. When other Tarrant GOP officials and stepped forward to defend Shafi, the anti-Shafi activists began to call for their removal as well. When Texas's Republican governor, Greg Abbott came to Shafi's defense, Protect Texas lashed out. "Governor Abbott came out in support of the Islamization of our Republican Party of Texas today. How's that for shariah compliance?"And they doubled down on the ugly.The "Protect Texas" page provides a glimpse into what the GOP faces. is a cesspool of anti-Muslim memes and white supremacist links.
