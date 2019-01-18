DUDE, IT'S ALL BOTTOM-FEEDERS:

"Give me their names," he said, his eyes narrowing. "I want these people out of here. I'm going to take care of this. We're going to get rid of all the snakes, even the bottom-­feeders."





Only in retrospect did I see how remarkable this was. I was sitting there with the President of the United States basically compiling an enemies list -- but these enemies were within his own administration. If it had been a horror movie, this would have been the moment when everyone suddenly realizes the call is coming from inside the house.





The President proceeded to name White House staffer after White House staffer. Almost no one was deemed beyond reproach--not his chief of staff, not senior aides, almost no one other than those with whom he shared a last name. He wanted me to help him judge their loyalty. How, I wondered, had it come to this?