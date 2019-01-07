January 7, 2019
DONALD'S KRYPTONITE:
What Romney Exposed About Late-Stage Trumpism: For some reason, Trump supporters get angry when critics discuss the president's character. (CHARLES SYKES JANUARY 6, 2019, The Bulwark)
Donald's removal will not be a function of the Right coming to Jesus, but their coming to Gallup and realizing he's about to give us unified Democratic government. As the midterms showed, he's a #loser.Roger Kimball has heroically taken up Jonah Goldberg's challenge to "come up with a definition of good character that Donald Trump can clear."I use the term "heroically," advisedly because Kimball brings to the task all of his formidable intellectual and rhetorical skills, including the use of original Greek, quotes from Voltaire, and commentary from Cardinal Newman.In his book The Grammar of Assent, Newman devotes some interesting pages to Aristotle's concept of φρόνησις, "prudence." "Properly speaking," Newman says, "there are as many kinds of phronesis as there are virtues: for the judgment, good sense, or tact which is conspicuous in a man's conduct in one subject-matter, is not necessarily traceable in another."Rising to the challenge, Kimball writes that voters did not vote for Trump because they thought he was "a candidate for sainthood."On the contrary, people supported him, first, because of what he promised to do and, second, because of what, over the past two years, he has accomplished. These accomplishments, from rolling back the regulatory state and scores of conservative judicial appointments, from moving our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to resuscitating our military, working to end Obamacare, and fighting to keep our borders secure, are not morally neutral data points.These accomplishments, Kimball says, are "evidences of a political vision and of promises made and kept."And it is here that Kimball makes the audacious bid to redefine the meaning of the word "character." Add up the list of Trump wins, Kimball concludes, "and I think they go a long way towards a definition of good character that Donald Trump can clear."Do not overlook Kimball's accomplishment here: There as a time when character referred to such hoary values as justice, prudence, truth, temperance, and fortitude. But in this telling, character becomes simply a threshold to be clear by tabulating policy outcomes.In his response, Goldberg notes that Kimball "employs an enormous amount of logic-chopping and squirrel-spotting," to come up with a "new and wholly instrumental definition of good character":He is saying that a man who bedded a porn star while his (third) wife was home with their newborn child now fits the--or at least a--definition of good character because he delivers tax cuts. A man, who by his own admission, "whines until he wins" and boasts of how he screwed over business partners, a man who lies more egregiously and incessantly than Bill Clinton and used his family charity in Clintonian ways, has a good character because he's "working to end Obamacare, and fighting to keep our borders secure." Is that really what conservatives should be telling presidents? That so long as you fulfill your promises to the base of the party, not only will we abstain from meaningful criticism, but we will in fact redefine good character to fit the president? I have deep admiration for Roger, but if I knew what the original Greek for "bologna" is, I would use it here.But this is where I have to differ from Jonah a bit. The Trumpian celebration of strength over goodness and the sneering at traditional values as emblems of weakness is not utterly new. It is, in fact, somewhat surprising that Kimball would quote Newman and Voltaire, but not Nietzsche, since he seems to channeling his transvaluation of values.Peter Wehner noted the intellectual patrimony of the Trumpian ethos more than two years ago.To better understand Mr. Trump's approach to life, ethics, and politics, we should not look to Christ but to Friedrich Nietzsche, who was repulsed by Christianity and Christ. "What is good?" Nietzsche asks in "The Anti-Christ": "Whatever augments the feeling of power, the will to power, power itself in man. What is evil? Whatever springs from weakness. What is happiness? The feeling that power increases--that resistance is overcome."In other words #winning.Wehner recognized the intellectual antecedents of the strutting bully-boys of Trumpism, even if they were oblivious of the source. Nietzsche would have fit seamlessly into the pages of American Greatness or on Fox News' primetime lineup. His twitter feed would have been lit. As Wehner wrote:Whether or not he has read a word of Nietzsche (I'm guessing not), Mr. Trump embodies a Nietzschean morality rather than a Christian one. It is characterized by indifference to objective truth (there are no facts, only interpretations), the repudiation of Christian concern for the poor and the weak, and disdain for the powerless. It celebrates the "Übermensch," or Superman, who rejects Christian morality in favor of his own. For Nietzsche, strength was intrinsically good and weakness was intrinsically bad. So, too, for Donald Trump.This is what Romney exposed. While mouthing pieties about Christian values, late stage Trumpism is edging ever closer to explicitly embracing Nietzsche's upside down moral universe. And this is as dangerous as it is disappointing.
The Trump Primary Has Already Begun (JONATHAN LAST JANUARY 6, 2019, The Bulwark)
[(]1) Primary challenges are not, in fact, extraordinary insurrections incited by deranged elements within the party. And (2) whether a primary challenge is a cause or a symptom, it usually correlates with a failed re-election bid.You can imagine that if Trump is challenged, the first thing the Julie Kellys and Mollie Hemingways of the world will say is that his challenger represents another paroxysm of NeverTrump insanity. As a historical matter, this argument would be false. When sitting presidents are unpopular and have politically unsuccessful first terms, a primary challenge is the norm, not the exception. And as for the second matter, anyone who wants to claim that a Republican challenger actually helps Trump will have have to argue the four most dangerous words in the English language: "This time is different."Good luck with that.The modern political age more or less begins with the advent of televised politics in the 1960s. Since then we've had nine sitting presidents stand for re-election. Five of them were challenged in the primaries. Of those five, only one--Richard Nixon in 1972--won.When you look at the data on presidential approval ratings, a few things stand out. Not all of the presidents to draw primary challenges were terribly unpopular. George H.W. Bush, for instance, was at close to 60 percent approval at this point in the cycle. (This was an artificial level created by the Gulf War, obviously.) But most were under the 50 percent mark and trending downward. The presidents who avoided primaries--Reagan, Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama--generally had approval rates above 45 percent and generally trended upward leading into the re-elect year.Look at the graph below and you'll note that 45 percent is a mark Trump hasn't yet touched. His average has remained closer to 40 percent and there is virtually no directional trend: He has topped out, once or twice, at 44 percent and bottomed out, more than a few times, at 36 percent. His range of possible outcomes here seems locked into a very narrow band. In order for him to break out of it, something extraordinary would have to happen.Have you seen anything in the last three years to suggest that Donald Trump is capable of making himself markedly more popular with the people who don't already like him?Me neither.
