DONALD WHO?:

Trump's Attempt to Bypass Democratic Leaders on Wall Falls Flat (Justin Sink and Sahil Kapur, January 15, 2019, Bloomberg)
President Donald Trump's attempt to bypass Democratic congressional leaders to break open negotiations on the government shutdown fell flat as he failed to persuade any of the party's rank-and-file members to attend a hastily arranged White House meeting Tuesday.
Could have at least gone and scored some burgers...
