January 16, 2019
DO THE RIGHT THING!:
In Praise of Trump! No, Really. (JONATHAN V. LAST JANUARY 16, 2019, The Bulwark)
[N]ow that Nancy Pelosi has asked Trump to postpone this year's SOTU, he could do America a real service by declining to give an address at all. Instead, he could send a written version to Congress--which is how the SOTU was delivered by all presidents from Thomas Jefferson through William Taft. And then in 1913 Woodrow Wilson--a self-aggrandizing blow-hard if there ever was one--decided he wanted to give the speech in person. Like Washington had done.Returning the SOTU to its proper place of (minimal) importance would be a small achievement. But a real one. It's the kind of disruption Trump's biggest cheerleaders once promised.If America has to deal with all of Trump's pernicious norm-destroying, we might as well break one of the norms that deserves to die, too.
Shutting Down the State of the Union (RAMESH PONNURU, January 16, 2019, National Review)
If the shutdown results in the end of this tradition begun by Woodrow Wilson, something good will have come of it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2019 6:02 PM