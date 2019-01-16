DO THE RIGHT THING!:





[N]ow that Nancy Pelosi has asked Trump to postpone this year's SOTU, he could do America a real service by declining to give an address at all. Instead, he could send a written version to Congress--which is how the SOTU was delivered by all presidents from Thomas Jefferson through William Taft. And then in 1913 Woodrow Wilson--a self-aggrandizing blow-hard if there ever was one--decided he wanted to give the speech in person. Like Washington had done.





Returning the SOTU to its proper place of (minimal) importance would be a small achievement. But a real one. It's the kind of disruption Trump's biggest cheerleaders once promised.





If America has to deal with all of Trump's pernicious norm-destroying, we might as well break one of the norms that deserves to die, too.



