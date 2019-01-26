DO KIM AND ASSAD AT THE SAME TIME:

When the U.S. rushed to endorse a military coup against Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 2002, it ended up with egg on its face. The self-styled leader of a "Bolivarian" revolution was back in office within three days -- and more anti-American than ever.





The decision by Washington to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate president could see a repeat, if Chavez-heir Nicolas Maduro should cling onto power. But it takes place in a very different geopolitical climate, one where failure risks global repercussions.





Venezuela's economy is in a tailspin, prompting millions to flee to neighboring states that have backed the U.S. in refusing to recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election, widely seen as fraudulent. The coup against Chavez was condemned by many Latin American governments as anti-democratic. Now it's the military that's keeping an authoritarian Maduro in power, in the face of much stronger domestic and regional opposition.





Yet the current stand-off is also freighted with great-power rivalry -- between China, Russia and the U.S. -- that barely existed in Venezuela 16 years ago. That's providing Maduro with a reservoir of international support in standing up to Washington that Chavez didn't enjoy.