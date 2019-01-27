January 27, 2019
DEVIN'S PERJURY TRAP:
Rep. Speier Predicts Two More Russia Probe Witnesses Could Be Indicted Soon (Matthew Chapman, January 27, 2019, AlterNet.)
[A]s Rep. Jackie Speier told MSNBC's Ari Melber, Stone's arrest could just be one of many dominoes still to fall."I think many of those who testified before our committee while the Republicans were in power were under the impression that they could say virtually anything and get away with it," she said. "And we're going to see in short order that Roger Stone is not the only one who lied to Congress.""Your view, based on what we know to be, the trigger that Mueller is willing to use on false statements to Congress, is that you have knowledge of other individuals that you think by this standard would also be charged?" Melber pressed her."Yes I do," said Speier. She refused to name specific examples, but added that "there may be two."
Many think the Deep State's greatest coup was planting Rudy on the "defense" team, but it's hard to top the genius of having Devin Nunes call in Trumpbots for the sole purpose of having them lie to Congress.
