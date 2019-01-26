COMMITTING A CRIME IN PUBLIC DOES NOT ACTUALLY MAKE IT LEGAL:

In the summer of 2016, the fact of Russia's "active measures" was the subject of speculation, anonymous quotes and supposition -- but was not officially confirmed in public.





Since then, Mueller's office has detailed some of Russia's practices: Its use of social media agitation to deepen divisions among Americans, and the cyberattacks against political and other targets in search of embarrassing dirt to release.





The question now is what Stone, Trump's then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Trump's family or Trump himself knew about what was taking place behind the scenes.





Trump has gone back and forth then and now about what he accepts about the Russian election interference in 2016. But at the time he was consistent about how much he loved WikiLeaks and urged voters to focus on what it was revealing about the Democrats, no matter where the material was coming from.









The events of July 2016 followed many contacts by Russians or their agents with people in the Trump campaign -- including a meeting the previous month hosted by Donald Trump Jr., following an offer of help for the campaign, again via intermediaries, from the Russian government.





Manafort also met at least once with a business associate who has been linked to the GRU and, according to court documents, allegedly discussed polling data from the campaign, although the details about that meeting aren't clear.





And even as Trump's political fortunes improved throughout 2016, he and his deputies were negotiating with powerful Russians behind the scenes over a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow.