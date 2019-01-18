January 18, 2019
In Davos, Brazil's Bolsonaro to tout reforms, trade liberalization (Ricardo Brito, 1/18/19, Reuters)
Brazil's president will outline his government's economic reform agenda and plans to increase trade with the rest of the world during a speech at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos next week, one of his aides told Reuters on Friday.Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who took office on Jan. 1 vowing to end years of graft and crack down on violent criminals, will also pledge to lower rampant bureaucracy in Brazil, which many view as a drag on the country's stuttering economy, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
