



Brazil's president will outline his government's economic reform agenda and plans to increase trade with the rest of the world during a speech at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos next week, one of his aides told Reuters on Friday.





Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who took office on Jan. 1 vowing to end years of graft and crack down on violent criminals, will also pledge to lower rampant bureaucracy in Brazil, which many view as a drag on the country's stuttering economy, said the source, who asked not to be identified.