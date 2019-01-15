January 15, 2019
CAN I CALL IT A SHOVEL?:
NBC News Tells Staffers Not To Directly Call Steve King's Racist Remarks Racist (Yashar Ali, 1/15/19, Huffington Post)
It speaks well of the American people that we're reluctant to say that racists are racist, but, on the other hand, it strips words of their meaning.NBC News' standards department sent an email to staffers Tuesday telling them not to directly refer to Rep. Steve King's recent comments about white supremacy as "racist.""Be careful to avoid characterizing [King's] remarks as racist," reads the email, which two NBC News staffers shared with HuffPost. "It is ok to attribute to others as in 'what many are calling racist' or something like that."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2019 2:03 PM
