January 15, 2019
BUYING AN OFF-BRAND GUNGA DIN:
Mueller Probes an Event With Nunes, Flynn, and Foreign Officials at Trump's D.C. Hotel (Erin Banco, Asawin Suebsaeng, Betsy Woodruff, Spencer Ackerman, 01.14.19, The Daily Beast
The Special Counsel's Office and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are scrutinizing a meeting involving former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, one-time National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and dozens of foreign officials, according to three sources familiar with the investigations.The breakfast event, which was first reported by The Daily Sabah, a pro-government Turkish paper, took place at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. at 8.30 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2017--two days before President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Nice that Erdogan has kompromat too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2019 4:02 AM