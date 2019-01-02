BETO'S MOMENT:

Asking voters their pick for president more than a year before the primaries begin typically doesn't tell you much beyond name recognition. Instead of asking about support, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll tested which candidates now seem intriguing to voters, and who turns them off, in an effort to get clues about the dynamic ahead.





Landing at the top of the list of 11 options was "someone entirely new" - perhaps a prospect not on the political radar screen yet. Nearly six in 10 of those surveyed - 59 percent - said they would be "excited" about a candidate like that; only 11 percent said they'd prefer that a new face not run. [...]





Voters were open to the idea of considering someone new to challenge Trump, who announced his campaign for re-election on the day he was inaugurated for his first term. Four newcomers to national politics scored net positive reactions to potential candidacies.





Thirty percent said they would be excited about O'Rourke, 46, running; just 13 percent said he shouldn't, a net positive of 17 percentage points. He also had room to grow: More than a third of those surveyed, 35 percent, said they had never heard of him.