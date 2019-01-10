January 10, 2019
BENEATH THE HOOD:
Before Trump, Steve King Set the Agenda for the Wall and Anti-Immigrant Politics (Trip Gabriel, Jan. 10, 2019, NY Times)
"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization -- how did that language become offensive?" Mr. King said.
Dude, you're at least supposed to pretend there's another reason you oppose immigration.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2019 4:29 AM
