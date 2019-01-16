BACK TO W:





Pelosi suggests she and Trump work together to come up with a new date for the State of the Union that would be after the government re-opens. Alternatively, she suggests Trump simply deliver his address in writing instead of in person, as presidents did before former President Woodrow Wilson's administration.





One of the many, but hardly worst, damages from 9-11 was that W planned to scrap the speech and just submit written reports going forward.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2019 12:57 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd