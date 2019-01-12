ANTI-NATIONALISM:





We want to promote freedom of thought and freedom of expression around the world. This is essential to promote any other sort of change and any other sort of freedom. Bolsonaro's election in Brazil was only possible because people could freely exchange their ideas and express their feelings unencumbered by mainstream media's straitjacket. This lesson is priceless.





Unfortunately, today's world has countries where thought is directly controlled by the state. It also has countries, mainly in the West, where thought is indirectly and insidiously controlled by the media and academia, leaving very few places untouched by Wittgensteinian death-of-the-subject oppression. Brazil has now shown that it is possible to break free and, through the sheer force of speech, transform the political reality of a country of 200 million people and peacefully dismantle a decades-old system of crime and corruption with courage, determination and sincerity.





We also want to promote peace and security in our region and everywhere. But you don't promote peace and security by pretending that the threats you face either don't exist or can't realistically be addressed. You have to face the threats, and the main one comes from non-democratic regimes that export crime, instability and oppression. You can't simply wish away dictatorships such as Venezuela and Cuba. Especially when you don't even wish. Especially when you let them preserve and extend their power, with the excuse that this is "the world as we found it" or "the natural march of things."





And we want, of course, to expand trade. Brazilian trade policy, as part of our foreign policy, has slumbered for too long. We are determined to negotiate trade, investment and technology deals with all our partners, in an ambitious and creative way, exploring different models with different partners, always with the concrete needs of the productive sector in mind.