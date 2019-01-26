AND THIS WAS HIS HONEYMOON PERIOD:

Trump now has the lowest two-year average approval rating of any president in over seven decades.





A new poll from ABC News/Washington Post shows Trump with an average approval rating of 38 percent during his first two years in office. That is 23 points lower than the average approval for the 12 presidents before him, 61 percent, going back to 1945 -- when the first approval polls for U.S. presidents were conducted.





Trump's immediate predecessor, President Barack Obama, averaged a 55 percent approval rating in the same two-year time period, and President Bill Clinton had 51 percent. President John F. Kennedy had the highest marks, averaging 74 percent support over his first two years in office.





The latest poll also marks a record low for Trump himself, not just all U.S. presidents in the history of polling. His January approval rating was 37 percent, down 4 points from October and down one point from his previous low in December.