AND TANKING LIKE DUKAKIS:

The Morning Consult-Politico poll finds that "57 percent of registered voters disapprove of Trump's job performance -- more than any other survey in Trump's two years in office -- while 40 percent approve. The 17-percentage-point deficit matches two previous lows of the Trump presidency." Sixty percent of independents now disapprove of his performance. As time goes on, more Americans blame Trump for the shutdown ("49 percent of voters [say] he is responsible in the latest survey -- up 6 points since the shutdown began").





The CBS News poll has even worse numbers for Trump. In that survey, "Seven in 10 Americans don't think the issue of a border wall is worth a government shutdown, which they say is now having a negative impact on the country. ... Mr. Trump's overall approval rating has dipped three points from November to 36 percent today. Fifty-nine percent of Americans now disapprove of the job he is doing - a high for his presidency, although just one point above his previous high." To add insult to injury, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gets higher marks (47 percent) than Trump (35 percent) in handling the shutdown. Only 39 percent think Trump cares a lot or some about people like them; 53 percent say the same of Democrats. On the wall, 61 percent think the border can be secured without it, while 71 percent say it is not worth a shutdown.





The irony here -- or is it karma? -- is that Trump's biggest cheerleaders in the right-wing media (e.g. Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity) and his hardcore anti-immigrant adviser Stephen Miller who egged him on are now responsible for the worst political debacle of his presidency, one that has erased any residue of presidential power. He's now trapped, waiting for a permission slip from the right-wing media chorus to capitulate -- or watch his support and any hope for legislative accomplishments evaporate.