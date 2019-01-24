AND SHE DIDN'T GIVE HIM A SAFETY WORD...:

The first month of Pelosi's return to the speakership has thus far served as a pretty resounding affirmation of her leadership and political acumen. And Wednesday epitomized it.





At the start of the day, we got a CBS News poll that tested the popularity of Washington's leaders. Pelosi scored a 39 percent approval rating. That was shy of her disapproval -- 50 percent -- but it was significantly better than Trump's split (36-59) and far better than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) 25-55. It also appears to be her best mark in a poll since the last time she was speaker a decade ago.





The poll also notably tested her head-to-head with Trump, asking who was doing a better job with shutdown negotiations. Forty-seven percent chose Pelosi, while just 35 percent chose Trump. It also affirmed previous polling that showed the American people blame Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown by more than a 20-point margin -- the kind of margin that has forced Republicans to fold during past shutdowns.





And Pelosi's edge in the shutdown fight was only reinforced as the day went on. Early Wednesday afternoon, Trump made the highly questionable decision of telling Pelosi he would deliver the State of the Union address next week from the House chamber, even though Pelosi has raised shutdown-related objections to it. But Pelosi quickly sent a letter back saying she would not extend the invitation, and Trump, rather remarkably, immediately backed down. Pelosi had called his bluff.