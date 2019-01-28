January 28, 2019
...AND CHEAPER...:
Germany to close all 84 of its coal-fired power plants, will rely primarily on renewable energy (ERIK KIRSCHBAUM, JAN 26, 2019, LA Times)
Germany, one of the world's biggest consumers of coal, will shut down all 84 of its coal-fired power plants over the next 19 years to meet its international commitments in the fight against climate change, a government commission said Saturday.The announcement marked a significant shift for Europe's largest country -- a nation that had long been a leader on cutting CO2 emissions before turning into a laggard in recent years and badly missing its reduction targets. Coal plants account for 40% of Germany's electricity, itself a reduction from recent years when coal dominated power production.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 28, 2019 12:10 AM