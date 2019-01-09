AMEN, SISTER:

[I] say, objectively, why would any man resist going bald? It's so attractive, it boggles my mind. If I were a guy, I'd be excited. I'd kneel beside my bed at night and pray for it. Baldness signals testosterone (well, complicatedly), wisdom, and manliness; why would anyone fight that? I know we're all different, but honestly why would anyone have any other opinion on this topic?





Bald guys are hot. Bald guys are no-nonsense, bald guys have other things to think about. Bald guys aren't using a bunch of hair supplies, bald guys have more time to spend doing attractive and useful things, like building houses and making jokes. Bald guys are magnificent. Bald guys seem to have seen something more of life. Bald guys know things, if you know what I mean.