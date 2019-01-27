January 27, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
WHY DID CHRISTOPHER WRAY ALLOW MUELLER'S THUGS TO USE 29 FBI AGENTS ON ROGER STONE? (Victoria Toensing, 1/26/19, Daily Caller)
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray should hang his head in shame. At a time when he should be restoring the FBI's reputation after Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and others tarnished its image as our country's premier law enforcement agency, he allowed 29 gun slinging agents to make a predawn arrest of former Trump advisor Roger Stone.
They haven't been this worked up since the last time we broke up white nationalist gangs.
