January 7, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump-appointed judge defends Mueller, scolds lawyer for Russian firm (Charlie Gile and Rich Schapiro, 1/07/19, NBC News)
A federal judge on Monday defended special counsel Robert Mueller while delivering a scathing denunciation of a lawyer for a Russian company charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential election.The confrontation took place inside a Washington courtroom where Judge Dabney Friedrich scolded Eric Dubelier, the attorney for Concord Management, over a recent court filing."I thought your brief was inappropriate and unprofessional and ineffective," Friedrich told Dubelier. "You have undermined your credibility in this courthouse.""Knock it off," added Friedrich.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2019 8:31 PM