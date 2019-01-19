ALL IN YOUR HEAD:





A strong faith could be the key to a good night's sleep, according to a study released this week in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion.





Researchers found that those who believe in salvation and feel they have an unshakable relationship with God tend to sleep longer, fall asleep faster and feel more rested in the morning, according to Terrence D. Hill, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Sociology.





Hill, a co-author of the study, "Sleep Quality and the Stress-Buffering Role of Religious Involvement: A Mediated Moderation Analysis," said the findings aren't surprising to him.