January 17, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'She wields the knife': Pelosi moves to belittle and undercut Trump in shutdown fight (Paul Kane, Philip Rucker and Josh Dawsey January 16, 2019, Washington Post)
Surprised Democratic lawmakers cheered their leader's rationale: If the government stays shut down, Pelosi would deprive Trump of the spotlight he craves. To a president especially sensitive to acts of disrespect -- and one with a hearty appetite for pomp and circumstance -- the so-called unvitation was not merely a power play. It was a calculated personal slight.In the two weeks since she reclaimed the speaker's gavel, Pelosi has moved aggressively to leverage her decades of congressional experience to needle, belittle and undercut Trump with swipes at his competence and even his masculinity.
