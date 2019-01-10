January 10, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Test of steel prototype for border wall showed it could be sawed through (Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley, 1/10/18, NBC News)
President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated for a steel slat design for his border wall, which he described as "absolutely critical to border security" in his Oval Office address to the nation Tuesday. But Department of Homeland Security testing of a steel slat prototype proved it could be cut through with a saw, according to a report by DHS.
