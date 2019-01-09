A COWARDLY AND SUPERSTITIOUS LOT:

Did you watch the President's speech last night?





If so, then you might have noticed something.





Its main theme was fear. Fear of "them." Fear of being overrun. Fear of crime. Fear of drugs. Fear of....





Whatever else you might want to say about his speech, whatever other inquiries you might want to make into the veracity of his remarks, that was what was going on.





Pure, unadulterated fear. His speech was a binder bulging with fears.





Fears have a way of becoming pathological. When that happens, they become phobias.





Phobias have a way of migrating into hatred -- to the extent that we often confuse phobia with hatred, as in homophobia, Judeophobia...





Oh, right.





Xenophobia. The fear of foreigners/the hatred of foreigners.