



To celebrate that year in musical breakthroughs and photographic near-perfection, sportswriter and jazz history "superfan" Natalie Weiner has launched a blog called The 1959 Project. "The premise is simple," writes Tim Carmody at Kottke, "every day, a snapshot of the world of jazz sixty years ago." Simple it may be, but its dive into jazz history is deep and satisfying. The project has already occasionally strayed outside the lines, posting materials from 1958 and 1960. But great moments in music history cannot be forced to fit tidily inside calendar years.





In addition to iconic photos, Weiner posts short summaries, news clippings, film and television clips, and recordings from albums like Milt Jackson and John Coltrane's Bags & Trane (1960). Yesterday's post focused on Max Roach's 1959 The Many Sides of Max (see him in the studio with Booker Little at the top). January 18th brought us Jackie McLean's Jackie's Bag, recorded 1959, released 1960, featuring Donald Byrd, Sonny Clark, Paul Chambers, and Philly Jones, and made for Blue Note by the great Rudy Van Gelder.