December 6, 2018
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Volkswagen Will Stop Making Gas Powered Cars in 2026: More Automakers Have More Plans to Sell Electric Cars, And the luxury electric-SUV market is really heating up. (CHRIS MORRIS December 5, 2018, Fortune)
Volkswagen, which has been increasingly shifting its focus to electronic vehicles, says it will stop making gas-powered cars entirely in 2026.Michael Jost, who heads strategy for the automaker, made the announcement at a conference at the company's Wolfsburg, Germany headquarters Tuesday, saying "in the year 2026 will be the last product start on a combustion engine platform".
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 6, 2018 3:56 AM