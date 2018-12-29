YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Tesla Inc. shares are poised to end the year well ahead of major stock indexes and the company is still basking in the afterglow of the profit reported for its latest quarter.





Wall Street's message for the company in 2019? Do it again and again.





On paper, at least, the early predictions are rosy: Wall Street expects Tesla TSLA, +5.61% to report an adjusted profit of $6.75 a share for all of 2019, which would stand against expectations of an adjusted loss of $1.68 a share for this year.