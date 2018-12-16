December 16, 2018
YOU DON'T PUT HUMANS IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS OUT OF CONCERN FOR THEIR HEALTH:
Jakelin Caal Was Held at Border Patrol Base Previously Cited for Contaminated Water (Justin Glawe, 12.15.18, Daily Beast0
The U.S. facility on the Mexico border where a migrant girl was held last week before she died is one of several Border Patrol bases the government previously found had contaminated drinking water. Some agents at the bases told investigators they refused to drink, wash their clothes or bathe in the water.
