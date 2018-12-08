YOU CAN'T BE BOTH FAITHFUL AND NATIVIST:

[T]his being 2018, Bundy naturally just disavowed the militia movement in solidarity with the migrant caravan, suggested that nationalism is actually the opposite of patriotism, and said that Trump's America resembles nothing so much as 1930s Germany.





Last week, Bundy posted a video to Facebook in which he criticized President Trump for demonizing the Central American migrants who were traveling in a caravan to seek asylum in the United States.





"To group them all up like, frankly, our president has done -- you know, trying to speak respectfully -- but he has basically called them all criminals and said they're not coming in here," Bundy observed. "What about individuals, those who have come for reasons of need for their families, you know, the fathers and mothers and children that come here and were willing to go through the process to apply for asylum so they can come into this country and benefit from not having to be oppressed continually?"





Bundy went on to observe that "faith is the opposite of fear" and that "we have been asked by God to help, to be welcoming, to assist strangers, to not vex them." He also provided his viewers with a quick fact-check of the president's claims that liberal billionaire George Soros had orchestrated the caravan, and that there were terrorists embedded among the migrants.