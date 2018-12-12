YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT HER EMAILS?:

[A]fter nearly four hours of rambling questions and partisan bickering, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai emerged on Tuesday from his first-ever testimony to Congress almost entirely untouched.





"He didn't make any enemies here today," said Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a Washington think tank that has received funding from Google. "The people who were here trying to rattle him weren't able to do it. Google came out unscathed."





Pichai was the measured, mild-mannered political tenderfoot in a sea of Washington bombast, not showing agitation at the silliest of questions or taking his interrogators' bait.